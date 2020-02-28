Jacob Thomas approaches Central Administrative Tribunal against Kerala govt's move to demote him

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal against the Kerala government's move to demote him from the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) to an Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP).

The tribunal has asked the state government to submit an explanation within two weeks.

Jacob Thomas is facing disciplinary action for publishing a book without the government's permission. Former additional chief secretary Rajeev Sadanandan had conducted the probe against the senior cop.

Sadanandan in his report pointed out serious lapses from the part of Jacob Thomas and recommended action against him. The government, which approved this report, issued a notice to the senior cop, seeking an explanation.

The order is likely to be issued once he files the explanation.

As per the All Indian Service Rules, a civil service officer can be demoted, asked to take VRS or terminated from service if he/she was found to have violated the rules. However, the central government has also to give approval for this.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Jacob Thomas is currently the managing director of Metal Industries Ltd.

If demoted, he would be the first senior IPS officer to face disciplinary action.

Jacob Thomas was placed under suspension after he criticised the Kerala government over the Ockhi tragedy in 2017. He was appointed as the MD of Metal Industries Ltd last year.

He attained the DGP rank in 2015. He is set to retire from service in May this year.