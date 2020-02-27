Koodathayi serial murder case accused Jolly Joseph hospitalised after suicide bid

Kozhikode: Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, was hospitalised on Thursday morning after she attempted to commit suicide inside her cell at the Kozhikode district prison.

She is being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Police said Jolly cut her wrist early on Thursday and was bleeding profusely.

Prison officials took her to the Medical College after giving first aid.

Police are now investigating how Jolly got the sharp object to slash her wrist.

Jolly, who was accused of killing six members of her husband's family one after the other by giving them cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years in Koodathayi in Kozhikode district, was arrested four months ago.

Jolly had allegedly first killed her mother-in-law Annamma Thomas in 2002. She was followed by Jolly's father-in-law Tom Thomas in 2008. In 2011, their son and Jolly's husband, Roy Thomas, also died to be followed by the death of Roy's maternal uncle, Mathew, in 2014. The last one in the extended family to die was Sily in 2016.

The police later decided to reopen Roy's case in order to reinvestigate all the six mysterious deaths after a complaint was filed by his US-based brother Rojo.

On October 5, the police arrested Jolly and her two accomplices who are currently in jail, and registered separate cases in each of the deaths.