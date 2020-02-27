Kannur toddler's death: Police arrests woman's lover for incitement of murder

Kannur: The Kerala Police on Thursday arrested the lover of the woman accused for killing her one-and-half-year-old son in Kerala's Kannur district. Nidhin, who had been in a relationship with the accused, Sharanya, was arrested for incitement of murder.

Nidhin came under the glare of suspicion after it came to light that he visited the toddler's mother on the eve of the murder.

The one-and-a-half-year-old child, Viyan, was found dead among the rocks on the beach at Thayyil in Kannur on February 17. Sharanya reportedly confessed to the police that she hurled the child at the sea-wall to live with her lover.

The investigating team led by City CI questioned Valiyannoor native Nidhin after Sharanya's husband Pranav raised suspicions about the former's involvement in the murder.



Sharanya reportedly confessed to the police that she killed her child to live with her lover.

Nidhin had admitted to the police that he had met Sharanya near her house on the day before the murder. A neighbour too had testified to spotting him near Sharanya's house on February 16 evening.

But he claimed that he did not pressurise Sharanya for the wedding or conspire to kill the child. However, the cops have not taken the youth's statements at face value.

The police have also received evidence of several financial dealings between Sharanya and her lover.