Arooja's School issue: HC asks CBSE to explain measures against unrecognised schools

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Regional Officer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Thiruvananthapuram, to explain the measures taken against unrecognised schools in the state.

The directive was issued while considering a plea by the management of the Arooja’s Little Star School, Moolamkuzhi in Kochi, whose 28 students could not take Class 10 examination as it was not affiliated with the board.

Six others, who opted Arooja's School, could not write the exam, taking the total number of students who missed the exam to 34.

The court observed that CBSE has failed to take action against non-affiliated schools. The organisation's callousness has been creating trouble for students, it noted. "Arooja's school has been functioning for the last seven years. What have you been doing all these years?" the court asked.

On Wednesday, the court asked the board whether there is any chance for Arooja's students to take the examination.

The Class 10 examination began on Monday.

Arooja's students, who came prepared for the examination, were in tears when they knew that their school did not have the recognition.

CBSE's statement

On Tuesday, the CBSE had informed the High Court that the management of Arooja's School committed a grievous an error by allowing 28 students to continue their education without obtaining CBSE affiliation.

It further said that no school would be allowed to register students for Class 9 without getting recognition from the State government and affiliation to the CBSE.

It said Arooja's school could not fulfil CBSE's affiliation criteria. "The board had asked the school to build a composite science and mathematics lab. The school's classrooms, computer science lab and library were small in size and the school was asked to procure minimum 1500 books," the board said.