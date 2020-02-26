Did Kannur woman's lover force her to kill the child?

Kannur: As the probe into the shocking murder of a toddler by his mother in Kannur district is well on, her lover is under the glare of suspicion for complicity. His role is suspected as he was reportedly around her house on the eve of the crime.

The police will investigate if Sharanya, who is accused of killing her own child, had been under pressure from her lover to commit the crime. The probe team is also looking into the allegation that Sharanya had tried to take the life of her child earlier also.

Sharanya's husband, Pranav, in his statement to the police had hinted that the lover could have played a role in the horrendous murder. He will be questioned again in the coming days.

The one-and-a-half-year-old child, Viyan, was found dead among the rocks on the beach at Thayyil in Kannur on February 17. Sharanya reportedly confessed to the police that she committed the murder to live with her lover.

Before recording Sharanya's arrest, the police had taken the statement of her lover. He had admitted to the police that he had met Sharanya near her house on the day before the murder.

But the youth reiterated that he never asked her to kill the child.

A neighbour too had told the police that the lover was seen near Sharanya's house on the evening of February 16.

But he claimed that he did not pressurise Sharanya for the wedding. He also denied knowledge of any conspiracy to kill the child. However, the cops have not taken the youth's statements at face value.

The police have also received evidence of several financial dealings between Sharanya and her lover.