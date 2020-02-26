BJP trying to rerun Gujarat in Delhi, says Kerala oppn leader Ramesh Chennithala

The BJP is trying to repeat Gujarat in Delhi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who could not control the ongoing riots in the national capital should resign, leader of the opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, said on Wednesday.

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat pogrom, Chennithala said "when those who ruled Gujarat came to Delhi, they are trying to repeat what happened in the state in the national capital too." Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the riots took place.

"PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not only control the riots but also are trying to whitewash the rioters. Occupying a position where he is responsible to ensure the rule of law, Shah is saying the Delhi riot was not organised. He is no more eligible to continue as home minister," the Congress leader said in a statement.

He said BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra should be sent to jail for instigating violence. "It would be wrong to assume that the anti-CAA struggle could be suppressed with such acts," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi hit out at the Centre for the violence in Delhi, which claimed several lives, and asked Amit Shah to step down.