{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Police have leads on abandoned Pak-made bullets, says Behera

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Police have leads on abandoned Pak-made bullets, says Behera
Twelve of the bullets had the inscription 'POF' (Pakistan Ordnance Factories), and these were manufactured during the 1980-82 period.
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram/Kollam: Kerala Police chief Loknatha Behera has said that the police have got some leads on the Pakistan-made bullets found abandoned at Kulathupuzha in Kollam district and this information has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Crime Branch ADGP Tomin Thachankary also said that crucial evidence has been obtained and those, who abandoned the 14 bullets, would be nabbed soon.

The state police have sought the technical help of the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad.

A three-member team from the NIA arrived at Kulathupuzha and examined the bullets on Sunday. Another team led by the head of Anti-Terrorist squad (ATS), DIG Anup Kuruvilla John, has also begun a probe into the incident. The military intelligence wing also examined the bullets.
KERALA
Kerala govt ropes in central agencies to probe foreign make bullets case

ADGP Thachankary and DIG Anup Kuruvilla John conducted checks at the area, from where the bullets were found. Statements of lorry workers Joshy and Ajish, who first spotted the bullets, and nearby residents were also taken.

Thiruvananthapuram range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, intelligence DySP Johnson Charles, and military intelligence Major Mukesh too examined the bullets on Sunday morning.

Bullets abandoned by terrorists?

The main focus of the probe is to ascertain whether the bullets were abandoned by terrorists after their training. Checks are also being conducted to find out if any guns have also been abandoned. The probe would also check if the soldiers, who were deployed at the border, abandoned the bullets they had amassed.
KERALA
14 bullets found abandoned in Kerala, probe on into Pakistan link

The 14 bullets were found abandoned near the Muppathadi bridge along the Kulathupuzha-Madathara road. Twelve of the bullets had the inscription 'POF' (Pakistan Ordnance Factories), and these were manufactured during the 1980-82 period. But the remaining two did not have any such details.

The preliminary investigation had also revealed that these bullets are normally used in the long-range rifles used by the army and police officers.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES