Kochi school's apathy denies 29 students chance to write CBSE class 10 exams

Kochi: As many as 29 students at the Arooja Little Star School at Moolamkuzhy in Kochi could not write Class 10 examination that began on Monday as the school was not recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The school authorities did not turn up on Monday even though the students came prepared to write the examination.

Parents alleged that the school officials did not inform them about CBSE recognition issue.

The unrecognised school has been registering Class 10 students in other CBSE-affiliated schools for the Class 10 examinations for the last eight years. "This year, they tried to make the students write the examination in their school which led to the problem," a parent told Manorama News.

A teacher at the school, whose nephew is among the Class 10 students, said the school did not discuss the issue with the parents on time.

"We were told that the management was trying to register the students at a nearby affiliated school for the examinations. However, that school refused to register the students. Their decision was conveyed to Arooja School on September 27 last year. Had the management informed the parents about it then, they could have explored other options including registering the students for the state board exams," she said.

She said the school's attempt to register the students in another school too did not materialise. "The school conveyed the news to the parents on February 19 when they went to collect the admission tickets. Then the management collected the signatures of all the parents and planned to file a plea to the Prime Minister," the teacher said.

She said they complained to the Ernakulam district collector, who in turn forwarded it to the district police chief. A case for cheating has been registered against the school.

Parents, who were in a shock, said they never expected the school to cheat them. "Ten days ago, we were told that there was nothing to worry. They even told us that the vehicle to take the kids to the exam centre had also been arranged. We trusted them," said a parent.

A girl student, who is the daughter of a teacher in the school, said even her mother was not informed about the anomalies. "My mother came to know about the issue only when a teacher in another school told her about it," she said.

Students explain the issue to mediapersons.

Management admits mistake

Magie Arooja, a representative of the management, has reportedly admitted its mistake.

The management reportedly offered the students to bear their academic expenses for the next year.

However, some parents fear that their children may lose two years as according to CBSE rules, a student's name has to be registered for class 10 exams when she is in class 9.

Some students who felt uneasiness, apparently due to stress on Monday morning, had to be hospitalised. Police reached the school and tried to pacify the agitating parents.

Thoppumpady SI told Manorama News that action will be taken not to repeat such offences if the students complain.