KAS Mains too would be tough: PSC chief

Thiruvananthapuram: The recently held maiden Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) examinations, modelled on the Civil Service Examination, was widely deemed difficult by candidates. The chief of the Kerala Public Service Commission says the next round too would be tough and the questions have been set in such a way as to pick only the brightest.

The task before the PSC is to short list 5,000 candidates from more than 3.5 lakh candidates. This can be effectively done only if tough questions are set. The best among the teachers of the country was selected for setting the questions, PSC Chairman M K Sakeer said.

The questions for the main examinations will also be tough, he added.

The PSC chief also announced the shortlist based on the preliminary examinations will be published in two months.

Nearly 3,84,661 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination across various centres in the state on Saturday.

While some experts who conducts coaching classes claimed that the papers were tough, some alleged many questions were substandard.

The questions on English language were especially panned for errors and style. Old-fashioned questions, mistakes in usages and use of complex language instead of simple language were flagged by candidates.

In the just concluded test, the aptitude section was relatively easy for candidates, though many questions in the second part were confusing. The question about the factors behind the excellence achieved by the state in the public health sector could be considered as an example. The options given for the same was the National Health Mission, Union Health and Family Welfare department, primary health centres and hospitals. It is quite possible that there will be differences of opinion among candidates about the correct answer for the questions.

UPSC model

Like the UPSC civil services examinations, KAS examinations also have two parts -- the Preliminary and the Mains.

The KAS preliminary test also has two papers as in the UPSC exam. While UPSC allots two hours each for each paper in the Prelims, PSC allots only one and half hours each for the two papers for KAS preliminary examinations, and the syllabus covers more topics than civil services examinations.

Unlike the other examinations of the PSC, KAS questions are in statement mode. Only candidates who are well versed on the basics of the concerned subjects could give the correct answers. For example, only those who have sound knowledge about the second EMS Ministry in Kerala could answer questions from this topic.

The Preliminary test is like a screening test with candidates clearing it will become eligible to appear in the Main examination. The main examinations are descriptive and have three papers of 100 marks each. Duration of each paper is two hours.

Finally, there will be a face-to-face Interview to judge the mental calibre of the candidates. The interview is for 50 marks.

The final selection will be on the basis of the marks of the Mains and the Interview.