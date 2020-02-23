Forensic evidence suggests Kannur woman's hand in toddler's death, lover dodges interrogation

Kannur: A forensic team on Sunday visited the rocky area of the sea wall in Kerala's Kannur to gather more evidence on the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Viyan here.

The toddler's mother, Sharanya, a native of Thayyil in Kannur, had been arrested on charges of killing him by hurling the baby onto the sea wall.

The forensic team visited the site of murder to validate that the bruises on the child's body matched Sharanya's statements. The post-mortem report suggests that the child died due to head injury.

Such fatal head injuries maybe sustained in someone is thrown at the rocks with force, the forensic team informed the police.

Sharanya allegedly threw the baby on to the rocks of the sea wall. When the child wailed, she got down and covered his face before throwing the baby again on to the rocks. After ensuring the baby's death and she threw him into the sea.

Presence of salinity in the toddler's body confirms her statement, the forensic team said.

Former Forensic Surgeon at Paraiyaram Medical College Dr Goplakrishna Pillai and Associate Professor Dr Hemant conducted the investigation.

The police is expected to file an application to take Sharanya into custody.

Lover skips interrogation

Meanwhile, Sharanya's lover has so far failed to present himself to the police for interrogation. He insisted he is out of station, police sources said.

A notice has been issued by the city police commissioner, asking him to present himself to the police for questioning by Monday.

While pursuing an eyewitness account, the police found a CCTV footage to suggest that he was in the area a day before the crime.

When asked on why he was loitering about in the area, he answered that he was trying to evade the police as he was drunk, the eyewitness said.

The police got clues about her lover from Sharanya's phone call list. They reportedly got acquainted on Facebook.

It is alleged that Sharanya, desperately wanted to be with her lover and committed the murder thinking that the kid was an obstacle to her life ahead with him.