Goods train derails near Ambalappuzha, services via Alappuzha hit

Alappuzha: A goods train derailed on Ambalappuzha-Alappuzha lane on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic via Alappuzha. No causality has been reported so far.

The train, which was carrying metal for construction of double-lane between Haripad and Ambalappuzha, derailed around 2pm near Ambalappuzha railway station.

According to the officials, small cracks were also found on the track.

Following the incident, Kayamkulam-Ernakulam MEMU, Alappuzha-Kannur Intercity Express, Hapa Tirunelveli Express trains were halted at various stations.

