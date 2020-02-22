{{head.currentUpdate}}

14 bullets packed in plastic bag found from roadside in Kerala
Kollam: Fourteen bullets packed in a plastic cover were recovered from the roadside in Kulathupuzha area in Kerala's Kollam district on Saturday.

Two civilians spotted the abandoned package and informed the police.  

A special ballistics team is on their way to look into the make of the bullets and the gun in which they could be used, police said.

Kulathupuzha, around 60 km from here, is in the eastern side of the state bordering Tamil Nadu.

In another seizure, 60 bullets used in country made guns was recovered from a man during a routine vehicle check by excise officials at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The man, who was carrying the bullets in six packets in his car, did not have the necessary papers, police said

He was taken into custody and was being questioned, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

