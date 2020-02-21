Tourist boat carrying 29 collides with 'Ro-Ro' boat service near Fort Kochi

Kochi: A tourist boat carrying 29 passengers collided with a 'Ro-Ro' boat service near Fort Kochi on Friday.

The incident happened at 1pm just after both the boats had left the dock. There were several tourists from Maharashtra on the boat. No one was hurt, although the boats sustained considerable damage.

A great tragedy was averted by a whisker, eyewitnesses recounted.

After the accident was relayed to the Port Control, Coastal Police vessels were deployed to the scene and the boats were escorted back to the shore.

The 'Ro-Ro' (roll-on roll-off) boat service shuttles between Vypin and Fort Kochi carrying passengers and vehicles.

All the passengers are safe.