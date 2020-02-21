Congress' Sivakumar calls Vigilance raid at his home game plan and blessing

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) raided his house, senior Congress MLA VS Sivakumar termed the action a 'game plan' of the CPM-led government to tarnish his image.

The former Health and Devasom Minister said the raid turned out to be a blessing as it revealed his liabilities.

"The raid at my house here has failed to unearth anything and is in fact a blessing since authorities have realised that I have financial liabilities too," Sivakumar told the media at his residence here.

"It is for the third time that they are registering a case against me after two failed attempts. It is nothing but a game plan of the corrupt Pinarayi Vijayan government to tarnish my image as it is caught up in numerous scams. Local body polls are round the corner... they are settling political scores as I had vehemently attacked the Budget...," Sivakumar said.

The raid which began on Thursday morning ended in the wee hours of Friday.

He claimed that the VACB action was based on an anonymous complaint about his alleged assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

VACB officials had searched the houses of Sivakumar's three aides also on Thursday on suspicion of holding Sivakumar's 'benami' assets.

Sivakumar was the Health and Devasom Minister in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet between 2011 and 2016. VACB officials are likely to summon him for questioning.