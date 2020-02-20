Vigilance raid at Congress MLA Sivakumar's residence

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of former Health Minister and Congress MLA V S Sivakumar here in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.

The raid comes a day after the Vigilance special cell had filed an FIR against the Congress leader naming him as the first accused in the case in which some of his personal staff were also involved.

His close aids M Rajendran, Shaijuharan and Advocate N Harikumar were also named as accused in the FIR.

The case was registered when Sivakumar was the minister in the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government in the state.

Sivakumar was named the prime accused after the anti-corruption watchdog claimed that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, under the names of his personal staff.