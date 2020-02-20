Missing ammunition: Crime Branch sleuths seize metal insignia from SAP camp

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has seized a metal insignia from the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp as the probe into the missing bullets and empty cases continues.

The Crime Branch officers suspect that empty cases were used to make the insignia but only scientific tests can ascertain it. They will also check as to when the insignia was installed at the SAP camp.

A Shankha (conch shell) with the Ashok Stambh (pillar) on top form the insignia with 'Special Armed Police' written below. It weighs around 2.4kg.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reported a shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Armed Police Battalion.

Even the senior officers were reportedly aware of the shortage in ammunition. The CAG report pointed out that the case of missing weapons was a serious security concern for the state.

As a row erupted over the CAG report, the government asked the Crime Branch to complete the probe at the earliest.

However, no rifles were found to be missing during a recent check conducted by ADGP Tomin Thachankary and team.

The Home Department said that an error in the registry had led to the CAG report about missing arms.

The Crime Branch is now trying to trace the missing bullets and its empty cases. The probe team led by IG Sreejith has been expanded.