KSRTC bus accident: DGP Behera asks kin of deceased to contact Palakkad SP

Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera has urged the relatives of those who died in the Avinashi bus accident to contact Palakkad district Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram to identify the bodies.

Siva Vikram, who is camping at Avinashi, can be contacted at: 9497996977, 9497990090 or 9497962891.

Behera said he spoke to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner. Both of them have assured him to speed up post mortem procedures.

As many as 19 passengers, who were on board Kerala State Transport Corporation's bus, died on Thursday morning when a lorry rammed into it at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu.

Out of 13 passengers dead 11 have been identified. Ten are from Kerala.

The bus bound for Ernakulam had departed from Bengaluru on Wednesday night.