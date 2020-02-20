KSRTC bus drivers Girish, Baiju fondly remembered for saving passenger

Kochi: For Girish and Baiju, bus passengers were like their family members. The duo never hesitated to help passengers who were in need of emergency care.

Those who are travelling by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses will not get their services any more. For, both of them died in bus accident in Avinashi near Coimbatore on Thursday.

The two went out of their way to rescue a seriously-ill patient in a Bengaluru-bound bus on June 3, 2018.

As many as 19 persons died in the accident.

The KSRTC management honoured the duo for their exemplary efforts.

The Facebook page - KSRTC Ernakulam – had published a detailed note about the rescue mission.

Here is the note:

Dr Kavita Warrier boarded the Ernakulam Volvo to Bengaluru from Thrissur on June 3, 2018. Mid way through, she suffered epileptic seizure.

Baiju said a passenger came to me and asked if I had a key. “When I enquired, he said a female passenger in the back has had a seizure."

"I gave them the key but after some time he came back and said it did not work. They suggested that we should take the bus to a hospital. Other passengers too wanted the same.”

"By that time, we had reached Hosur. We took a turn and headed to a hospital near the highway. We admitted the patient in the hospital and informed the KSRTC office in Bengaluru. We were told that we should return only after providing necessary assistance to the patient. We also informed Benny at the KSRTC depot in Thrissur. I told him that money had to be deposited beforehand for the patient’s admission in the hospital. Benny told us to deposit the amount since it is a matter of life and death."

KSRTC bus drivers Girish, Baiju inside their bus. Photo: Facebook/KSRTC Ernakulam

"The hospital authorities then said that since the patient is in a serious condition, they needed someone to stay with her so that they could provide all required treatment. Hospital authorities said they were not willing to take any risk. Since nobody was willing, I decided to stay with the patient until her relatives reached the place. When we called up control room, we were told that if one of us can drive the vehicle to Bengaluru with the passengers, the other can stay back in the hospital."

Baiju stayed in the hospital and Girish drove the bus to Bengaluru with the passengers. By 9 am, the relatives of the patient arrived and discharged her from there and took her to another hospital. They dropped Baiju at the Hosur railway station. He took a train to Bengaluru Peenya where the bus was parked.

A thousand congratulations to Girish and Baiju who extended a helping hand.

During the floods in Bengaluru, they were in the forefront bringing assistance to Malayalis.