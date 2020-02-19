Hostile crowd greets Kannur woman during evidence collection for killing toddler son

Kannur: The police on Wednesday confirmed that Sharanya killed her one-and-half-year-old son Viyan alone. The 22-year-old plotted and executed the crime without anyone's help. The husband and lover were unaware of the plan, City Circle Inspector PR Satheesan informed media.

After the murder, Sharanya who returned and slept in the living room of her home, joined the search party to find Viyan.

Sharanya took the lead in investigating the rocky area where Viyan was hurled at, eyewitnesses told police. She will be presented to the court by Wednesday evening.

Sharanya faced a hostile crowd on Wednesday, when she was brought home for evidence collection. Her mother bellowed at her for killing her grandchild. Her parents Vatsaraj and Reena had loved the child a lot.

Though the crowd's reaction failed to evoke any response in her, Sharanya sobbed slightly when her parents turned against her. Mothers from the neighbourhood yelled at the accused during the evidence collection.

“We'll never forgive you for this crime. How could you kill that small child? You could've given the child to us. We would have gladly accepted him as our own,” the women lamented.

The police completed the evidence collection with great difficulty.

The police unraveled the crime after pondering on motive of the murder. Since, Viyan was already linving apart from his father, he was unlikely to be a burden on him. However, since Sharanya bore the responsibility of the raising the child, he could be a burden the her, the police inferred.

The investigation has revealed that her desire to be with her lover prompted Sharanya to eliminate her baby in this gruesome manner. The police received information about the lover when they checked her phone call list.

Sharanya had been living with her parents after she had had a fallout with her husband Pranav. However, she called Pranav to her house and made him stay at her place on Sunday. The police said that the murder was committed between 3:30am and 4:30am the next day.

Sharanya, her husband and the little boy all went to bed on Sunday night at her house. During the wee hours of Monday, Sharanya left for the beach with the baby.

After confirming that no one was around, Sharanya allegedly threw the baby on to the rocks of the sea wall. She left only after ensuring the baby's death.