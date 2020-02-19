M S Mani’s demise marks the end of a proud era in Malayalam journalism

Kalakaumudi chief editor M S Mani – Manichettan to me – stood tall in the world of Malayalam journalism.

His memories evoke a golden era of journalism in Kerala. His journey was fruitful and rewarding and left an indelible stamp in a career which progressed from a reporter to the chief editor.

The history of Malayalam news media will not be complete without remembering the genius, whose unique style gave a vigour to journalism.

As a long-serving chief editor of Kerala Kaumudi, his imprint is evident in all aspects of journalism.

Mani was an established correspondent in New Delhi when I reached the capital as Manorama’s reporter.

His parliament reports provided examples of excellence for cub reporters.

The grandson of C V Kunjuraman, the doyen of journalism, Mani was a reporter in Kerala Kaumudi’s Delhi bureau since the beginning of the 1960s.

He chronicled historical events from the annexation of Goa to the split in the communist party.

Back in Thiruvananthapuram, he amassed invaluable experience under the tutelage of his father, chief editor K Sukumaran.

He stirred up many a political storm with his reports. Kerala Kaumudi put the then forest minister in the dock with the publication of a series of investigative reports about the loot of the state’s forests.

The brain behind the series was none other than Mani, the editor.

With deep understanding of Indian politics, Mani reported every development directly and analytically. His language was lean and style simple. His writing was not intended to impress the reader, but to express his thoughts clearly and accurately.

As the chief editor of Kerala Kaumudi, he launched Kalakaumudi publications and the Mumbai-based Kalakaumudi daily. He served as an executive committee member of the Indian Newspaper Society and a member of the All India Newspaper Editors’ Conference. He was honoured by the Kerala government with the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award for excellence in journalism.

He maintained a cordial relation with my father, K M Mathew. Their unbreakable bond acts as a beacon for future generations.

Mani’s demise marks the end of a proud era. I pay my respect for him on behalf of Malayala Manorama and myself.