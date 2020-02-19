Coronavirus: Final test result of India's first patient returns negative

Thrissur: The final test result of India's first coronavirus patient at Kerala's Thrissur Medical College Hospital has returned negative.

Though the test result of the medical student from Wuhan had on February 10 shown negative results, the authorities were awaiting the final test results to discharge the patient.

The medical student was diagonosed with COVID-19 on January 30. The date of discharge will be decided by the Medical Board in a meeting to be held on Thursday.

Two of the three confirmed patients have already been released from the respective hospitals after their test results came in negative. The released patients were treated at Kasaragod and Alappuzha respectively.

Currently, 2246 people are under observation in the state. Out of these 2233 are home-quarantined and 13 are at hospitals. 120 have been lifted from observation.

COVID-19 originates a large family of virus that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday with the death of 136 more people, while the overall confirmed cases climbed to 74,185, Chinese authorities said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report that 2,004 people had died of the disease known as COVID-19.

The NHC said 1,749 new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed.

Of the new deaths, 132 were reported from the worst-hit Hubei Province.