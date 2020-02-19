The Keralite doctor who served Omani royals and commoners alike

Dr Babu Chacko, who passed away on Tuesday, was a trusted associate of the Oman royal family during his stint as the chief medical officer of the Royal Oman Police.

He was 75 years old. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, the popular ruler who died last month, had handpicked the military doctor to look after his father, who shot himself in the foot.

Omani politics was in flux when Dr Chacko reached the desert sultanate in pursuit of his career. He was the sole military doctor in Oman in those days. Sultan Qaboos bin Said had just overthrown his father's regime in a coup d'etat. The deposed ruler was confined to his house.

The year was 1971. Said bin Taimur had visitors. An Omani minister and his son wanted to meet the former ruler. Said bin Taimur pulled out a gun and shot the minister’s son. He then loaded the gun to shoot the minister but accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said wanted to treat his father and protect him from a possible murder trial. He chose Dr Chacko to accompany his father to London to seek medical treatment. The doctor was also asked to put up Said bin Taimur in London after the treatment was over. The sultan bought a hotel in London to accommodate his father.

Dr Chacko did a commendable job. His services made him a close associate of the sultan. Their friendship was to last even after Dr Chacko retired and returned to his native place in Kerala. After his service in Oman, he went to the United Kingdom to pursue PhD in tropical medicine.

Back home, Dr Chacko set up a medical lab, Modern Diagnostic Centre, in Kottayam in 1982. He started medical practice but refused to receive consultation fees from patients. He also acted as a Rotary district governor. He set up a blood bank with the support of the Rotary Foundation, helping patients who were in need of rare blood groups.

Dr Babu Chacko

He also dabbled in the cinema industry, producing memorable Malayalam movies such as ‘Kanamarayath’ and ‘Rangam’.

He served as the governor of Rotary district 2311 that included Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. He was also elected the president of the Rama Varma Union Club.

Dr Chacko’s funeral will be held at the St George Orthodox Church cemetery at Pullad near Kozhencherry at 4 pm on Wednesday. Dr Mathews Mar Thimothios and Dr Kuriakose Mar Cleemis will lead the funeral service. His body will be kept at the Rotary Centre at Kodimatha until noon for people to pay their last respects.

Dr Chacko is survived by wife Achamma Babu Chacko from the Venganikkal family in Kuruppanthara. He is the son of the late Thankamma and M C Chacko.