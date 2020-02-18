Coronavirus: One suspected COVID-19 case in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha Medical College hospital authorities on Tuesday said that one more person likely contracted coronavirus COVID-19 in the state.

Along with the person, two other individuals have been admitted to the hospital's isolation ward. The authorities have not divulged more information on the case.The confirmation of the case can be made only after the test results of the patient comes in.

Two of the three confirmed patients have been released from the respective hospitals after their test results came in negative. The released patients were treated at Kasaragod and Alappuzha respectively. India's first coronavirus patient, who is at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, is yet to leave hospital. Her condition is stable, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed.

Currently, 2246 people are under observation in the state. Out of these 2233 are home-quarantined and 13 are at hospitals. 120 have been lifted out from observation.

COVID-19 originates a large family of virus that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries.