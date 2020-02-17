Loka Kerala Sabha extravaganza: Kerala diaspora event spends Rs83 lakh on food, accommodation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government's prestigious summit meant for the socio-political and economic integration state's diaspora has come under criticism for its extravagant expenditure.

The Loka Kerala Sabha was first launched by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2018.

With 351 members, the second summit of the Loka Kerala Sabha, had Non-Resident Keralites(NRK) from 47 countries and 21 Indian states. The expenses for the second edition held over three days from January 1-3 has come out with revealing figures, at a time when the state is having a hand to mouth existence.

Reports have emerged that Rs 83 lakh has been spent just for food and accommodation at the conference.

The bill of the second edition was footed by the Kerala government and the expenses statement now reveal that the breakfast for the guests cost around Rs 550, lunch cost Rs 1900 and dinner cost Rs 1700 respectively. A private hotel at Kovalam which supplied food to the guests on the three days of the summit charged an amount of Rs 59.8 lakhs for their services.

The accommodation bill came to around Rs 23 lakh. The guests were accommodated in seven hotels and government rest houses at Thiruvananthapuram. The bill for the same has been submitted for approval to the government.

However, the Food and Accommodation Committee Chairman stated that the amount of Rs 23 lakh was lower than the estimated amount of Rs 42 lakhs.

The second edition of LKS had attracted attention, when the Congress-led opposition decided to boycott the event after they found that the Vijayan government failed to do anything on what they had promised when the first LKS was held.

The opposition has time and again slammed the Vijayan government for extravagance as he was seen in indulging in several appointments in his office in the post of advisors and gifting cabinet posts as well, a scenario that was never seen in the state.

The criticism comes at a time when Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been crying foul on the precarious financial position of the state.

(With inputs from IANS.)