Kerala poll body mulls annual revision of electoral rolls

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Election Commission of Kerala is likely to revise its electoral rolls every year. At present, only the Election Commission of India, which is entrusted with the conduct of assembly and parliamentary elections, has been revising its electoral rolls annually.

The state election body in Kerala is considering annual revision as the present system of revising the electoral rolls once in five years and that too ahead of the local body polls is not helpful to public as indicated by several complaints.

Though the Commission tried to implement the new system during July-August 2019, it had to be kept on the back burner following the devastating floods which the state witnessed then.

Likely problems

State election commissions in the country is responsible for the conduct of local body elections.

State Election Commissioner of Kerala, V Bhaskaran, said that conducting the revision of electoral rolls simultaneously with the Election Commission of India in January will cause confusion. Moreover, as it is the last phase of spending of plan funds in local bodies it is difficult to get the services of officials till March. Hence we planned to conduct electoral roll revision in July-August. Earlier, it could not be completed due to the floods, he said.

ECI's procedures

Election Commission of India allows those who completed 18 years of age by January 1 to add their names in the electoral rolls. They can complete the procedures for including their names in the voters list online. This facility is available on all days other than the day on which elections are held.

Procedures at state level

In the state, the entire electoral rolls are revised once in five years when the local body elections are held. Electoral rolls are revised for the civic wards or divisions concerned when there is a by-election.

It is the secretaries of the local bodies who act as election registration officer of the state election commission.

Election Commission of India has Booth-Level Officers (BLO) appointed for enrolling names to the electoral rolls. However, such a post does not exist at the State Election Commission. Officers of the local bodies are entrusted with the job of enrolling names to the electoral rolls.