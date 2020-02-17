Beef taken off menu of Kerala Police Academy canteen

Thiruvananthapuram: Beef has become a touchy subject ever since right-wing outfits vehemently protested against its serving and exports and succeeded in banning its sale in a few parts of the country. Kerala, which witnessed spirited defence against targeting the popular meat, has now taken off beef from the menu for trainee cops at the Police Academy located at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur.

The training session for 4,300 personnel began at various police camps in the state on Sunday. Apart from Thrissur, the training is being held at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) battalions at Adoor, Palakkad, Mangattuparamba in Kannur and also at the Malabar Special Police camp at Malappuram.

Beef was taken off the menu at the canteen of the Kerala Police Academy a week ago. As this triggered a row, the academy authorities instructed that the food committee of each camp may decide on including beef.

After beef was taken off the food list for both trainees and trainers, it was decided that the chicken from the academy poultry farm only need be cooked as the meat dish.

The earlier menu for trainee cops comprised fish, chicken, beef, omelette and fish fry. Beef was served twice in a week.

Earlier when a debate over beef ban was raging in the country, it was banned at the Thrissur academy. This decision was revoked after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Training) B Sandhya has said that beef has not been banned at any police camp.

"I will enquire about the controversy. Government dieticians prepare the meal plan. But this may not be followed in its entirety. It's mostly the food committees at the camps that take the final call," she explained.