Kerala BJP set for overhaul as Surendran pips seniors

K Surendran
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for overhaul with the appointment of a new president. On Saturday, the party's national leadership had announced the appointment of K Surendran, one of its state general secretaries, as the president. After elbowing out several other senior leaders to get the top post, the new party boss faces the uphill task of organisational rejig.

Surendran bagged the president's post even as other general secretaries M T Ramesh and A N Radhakrishnan -- leaders with the P K Krishnadas faction -- were all considered for the post.

Ramesh was the president of the BJP youth wing, Yuva Morcha, before Surendran. Radhakrishnan too is ‘senior’ to Surendran in the party. If Ramesh and Radhakrishnan are removed as office-bearers, it would sound the death knell for Krishnadas faction.
Though Shobha Surendran does not openly support any faction, she is not known to have any difference of opinion with Surendran. She could be likely considered for the post of national general secretary of BJP's women' wing, Mahila Morcha.

Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan too could be considered for a position at the national level.

Likely general secretaries

During the upcoming party reorganisation, state vice-president K P Sreeshan, secretaries C Krishnakumar, C Shivankutty, spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan, and Yuva Morcha president P Prakash Babu could be considered for the post of general secretary. The name of RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri is also doing the rounds.

Ramesh also might be given a new post.

District chiefs

The district presidents of the disputed Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod units too would be announced soon. When 10 new district chiefs were announced last month, the Krishnadas faction was the major gainer. To balance out, Surendran who is with the Muraleedharan faction, was given the post of state party chief.
Restructuring at the state-level is also likely to reflect this dynamics.

Currently, there are eight vice-presidents and eight secretaries. Other office-bearers, including those at zonal level, too have to be decided.

