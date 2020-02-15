I remembered Lini, says nurse who attended Kerala's coronavirus case

Alappuzha: The challenges of healthcare professionals grow manifold as they are up against a dreaded communicable disease. Doctors and nurses in Kerala rise to the occasion as they face rare medical emergencies such as the outbreak of Nipah in 2018 and 2019 and a few cases of Coronavirus recently. They tend to a case dutifully while risking their lives so that the state reins in a health hazard. Nurse Mridula who attended to a patient admitted with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital is one among them. She shared her feelings, including apprehensions, on social media.

"Today, I know what is the most-scariest state in the world: to be stuck in a room with no one to talk to, wrapped up in protective gear, caring for the infected even as the whole world runs away from the dreaded virus. I will never forget this experience," Mridula narrated her experience as hundreds still die in China where coronavirus has struck badly.

She cared for the patient for six days. Her team members were allotted four-hour shifts every day. At the end of their duty hours, they were not allowed to go home. Mridula’s routine was trip from the hospital to the hostel room and back.

The medical college superintendent led the team of healthcare personnel comprising one nodal officer, four medical officers, 12 PG doctors, nine house surgeons, eight staff nurses, six nursing assistants, and nine cleaning workers.

The medical board met every day to take stock of the situation and took great precautions, but Mridula had her fears.

It was natural as it has been only five months since Mridula took up the job.

Lini (right) died after attending to a patient infected with the Nipah virus. Lini's family (left).

"When I was assigned this duty, I was scared initially. My family members were also apprehensive. I was reminded of sister Lini and the Nipah virus," Mridula said.

Lini, a nurse in Kozhikode, had died after attending to a patient infected with the Nipah virus that went on to claim several lives in north Kerala in 2018.

Mridula wore the protective gear, mask and more than one pair of gloves during her duty hours at the isolation ward. After duty, she took bath and wore fresh set of clothes.

Mridula also lauded the courage of the patient, a medical student from China.

"He himself sought treatment when he felt feverish. He also asked his family members to undergo checks. But he was upset to see his photos being circulated on social media," she added.

Mridula said that it was a combined effort taken up by all the healthcare personnel to combat the virus.

"Doctors, nurses and other staff all came together for the mission. I want the world to know about their efforts and hence wrote about my experiences on the Facebook," Mridula said.

After the medical checks, Mridula reached back her home at Adoor on Friday.