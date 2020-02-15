Dial 112 and get '108’ ambulance service anywhere in Kerala 24x7

Thiruvananthapuram: Nationwide single emergency helpline number '112' was launched exactly a year ago. In Kerala, those who dial this number from anywhere would be provided with the state government's 24-hour free ambulance service that could be otherwise sought by dialling the helpline number '108'. This is possible as the country integrated the services of police, fire and rescue services, ambulance service and women's helpline with the launch of a pan-India single number.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera launched the 112 desk at the 108 ambulance control room at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. He also reviewed the system of transferring messages received at the 112 control room functioning at the police headquarters to the 108 ambulance control room.

Police boat will be made available as ambulance in the Kuttanad area. Its service will also be linked to emergency helpline number '112', the DGP announced.

It was in September 2019 Kerala launched its free ambulance service network named 'Kanivu 108' as part of the comprehensive trauma care and management system. It replaced the nearly decade-old 108 ambulance network that was confined to Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts. The ambulance would reach the spot in 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and in 30 minutes in the high-ranges of Idukki and Wayanad.

When a call for medical emergency is received at the 112 helpline, it is immediately transferred to the computer of the 108 ambulance service. The details of the caller and the location will also be transferred to the 108 call centre to ensure that they could immediately rush the ambulance which is nearby to the spot.

As reported earlier, the ambulance would have a driver and an emergency medical technician. The staff at the call centre would contact the medical technician and give the details of the accident site. Those who contacted the call centre for the ambulance can also to talk to the medical technician via conference call.

The 112 desk at the 108 call centre will be operational round the clock.