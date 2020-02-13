Mercury-level in 3 Kerala districts to be above normal for 2 days

Thiruvananthapuram: With mercury-levels in Kerala already on the rise, India Meteorological Department on Thursday said the maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by two to four degrees celsius in three districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kottayam from February 13 to 14.

The normal temperature in the three districts is 33 degrees celsius.

On Thursday, Alappuzha recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees more than the normal, while in Kottayam it was 37 degrees and Thiruvananthapuram 34 degrees.

According to IMD, dry weather prevailed over Kerala and Lakshadweep on Thursday.

The minimum temperature rose appreciably in Alappuzha district, fell in Palakkad district and there was no large change in other districts.

Punalur reported the lowest minimum temperature of 22 degrees.

The state labour department has already issued orders rescheduling the working hours of those who are exposed to sunlight by allowing mandatory break times to prevent sunstroke.

As per the order, which has come into effect from February 11 to April 30, those working on morning shifts would get a mandatory three-hour break from noon to 3pm.

Their eight-hour shift would commence from 7 am.

For the other shifts which begin after morning and post-noon, it would be rescheduled to end before noon and begin after 3 pm, as per the order.

The instructions would not be applicable to those labourers working in places over 3,000-feet above sea level.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned those exposed to sunlight including construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic policemen, media reporters, traffic inspectors should take adequate precaution during their duty hours.