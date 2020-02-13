Kerala man confesses to wife's murder in Dubai court

Dubai: A 43-year-old Keralite has confessed in the Dubai court that he killed his wife, Vidya Chandran, over suspicions that she was having an affair with someone.

Yugesh, a native of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, made the statements as the trial into the murder of the 40-year-old Keralite woman began in the Dubai court. C Vidya Chandran, daughter of Chandrasekharan Nair from Kollam, was murdered at a car park in Al Quoz on September 9, 2019.

The accused confessed that he stabbed his wife to death as he suspected his wife to be having an affair with someone. Yugesh also testified that he had received an SMS from Vidya's manager in this regard.

Murder at parking lot

On the fateful day, Yugesh reached Vidya’s office and took her to the parking lot. They got into an argument over Yugesh hugging Vidya in the presence of the manager. Yugesh then took out a knife and stabbed her thrice. Though Yugesh fled the spot, the police nabbed him within hours. The murder weapon was also retrieved from next to the dead body.

Wedding and abuse

The couple had tied the knot 16 years ago. According to a police complaint filed by Vidya, Yugesh constantly harassed her. His suspicions about Vidya, eventually destroyed their marital life. Unable to suffer the harassment, Vidya filed a complaint against him at her native place.

When fissures began appearing in their marital life, they were sent for counselling.

Vidya had reached the UAE in search of a job, a year before the murder. She was forced to quit her job in Thiruvananthapuram and shift to the Gulf to pay off interests on a Rs 10-lakh loan Yugesh had taken in her name.

Vidya's brother Vinay Chandran alleged that their assets were mortgaged without her knowledge to take the loan.

Vidya worked in the finance department of a private company at Al Quoz. The couple's daughters, who were studying in classes X and XI, were staying with Vidya's parents in Kerala. Vidya was set to return to Kerala to celebrate Onam with her kids, when she was murdered.

One month before the murder, Yugesh had reached UAE on visitor's visa. During the visit, he met Vidya thrice. But her family were unaware of these developments.

Driver saw the dead body first

The company manager too gave statements in court. He said that when Vidya did not return to office after a long while, he called her on her mobile phone but got no reply. He then asked the office driver to check on her. The driver first spotted Vidya lying injured in the car park and he immediately called up the manager. The manager said he rushed to the car park and saw the injured Vidya and realised that she had been killed.

The trial in the case would continue on March 2.