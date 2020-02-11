Kerala govt on the hunt for nearly 16L 'farmers' who claimed Rs 6,000 aid

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala government is trying to trace nearly half of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, a minimum income support scheme for small and marginal farmers across the country.

Around 29.96 lakh people in the state had claimed the Rs 6,000 yearly handout from the Union government. However, only 14 lakh from the state joined the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme meant for all farmers in the country. The state government is now trying hard to find the remaining 15.96 lakh who claimed the money posing as 'farmers'.

All district collectors have been given instructions to bring all farmers under the KCC cover by February 24. The personnel of banks and agricultural department would have to work tirelessly to complete this mission.

The central government is pushing KCCs after it stopped agricultural gold loans.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was announced right before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 April. No specific guidelines were then issued owing to the elections. Anyone who presented the tax receipt of their agricultural plot could claim the money. Thus, 29.96 lakh people from the state claimed the benefits. Political parties also took the lead in getting maximum people registered at the Krishi Bhavan. Though the money was allotted by the central government, the onus was on the state government to find the eligible farmers.

As banks and agricultural department already have the details of these beneficiary farmers, KCCs should be issued to them, the central directive stated.

Across the country, 14.5 crore people had claimed Rs 6,000 each under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. But only 6.76 crore farmers so far have KCC.

KCC to benefit farmers

Farmers who are part of the KCC scheme are provided the RuPay card on starting the account. The quantum of agricultural loan a farmer is eligible for depends on the credit limit as per the KCC scheme. The main objective of this scheme is to prevent farmers from taking loans on high interest rates. Though nine per cent is the interest rate, those who pay back the dues consistently would be given a subsidy of 5 per cent. Therefore, the interest rate would be effectively only four per cent. About Rs 1.6 lakh can be taken on loan without any collateral. Any amount can be taken by mortgaging the agricultural land. Subsidy will be given for up to Rs 3 lakh loan. From now on, cattle and fish farmers too would be given money via the KCC.