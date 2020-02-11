Kannur man wins Rs 12 crore Christmas-New Year bumper lottery

Kannur: A Kannur native has won the Rs 12-crore Christmas-New Year bumper lottery. Rajan of Koothuparamba in the district hit the jackpot.

The lucky ticket, ST 269609, was sold by agent Saneesh of Wayanad district. Ten per cent of the prize money is the agent's commission.

Rajan would receive the prize money after first deducting the 30 per cent tax and the agent's commission.

Rajan, who is from an impoverished background, lives at a small house in the colony. Athira, Vijil and Akshara are his children.

There have been several instances in the past when lottery results have saved the day for those struggling to make both ends meet.

Last year, a youth, who was struggling to find a job, won the Rs 70 lakh first prize of the Kerala State Sthree Shakthi Lottery. The youth, from a fishing family in Alappuzha, bought the ticket while he was returning home after failing to clear a recruitment test for the Army. Incidentally, that was the first lottery ticket that he had ever purchased.

In another incredible instance, a man who bought lottery on his wife's instance won the Rs 70 lakh lottery. Omana urged her husband Shivan, an Alappuzha native, to take the ticket after the lottery seller told them about his heart ailments. Their goodwill gesture helped them hit the jackpot. The lottery seller too could take home a big commission.

Meanwhile, the new lottery ticket rates would come into effect from March 1. While ticket rate of Karunya lottery was slashed from Rs 50 to Rs 40, the price of other six tickets were increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40.