Gold worth lakhs of rupees robbed from two Mangaluru-bound trains

Kannur: Gold worth several lakhs of rupees were stolen from passengers of two Mangaluru-bound trains on Saturday.
In the first reported incident, 9.5 sovereigns of gold was stolen from Praveena Mohandas, who was travelling in the Malabar Express (Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru). Praveena, who boarded the train at Angamaly, noticed the theft when the train reached Vadakara. She later registered a complaint at the Kannur Railway Police Station.

The second incident was reported from the Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express. Tamil Nadu native Ponni Maran, who was travelling in the air conditioned compartment, noticed that her bag containing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 22,000 in cash were stolen after the train passed Tirur. She lodged a complaint with the Kannur Railway Police. The case has been transferred to Kozhikode.  

