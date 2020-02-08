{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala, Wednesday. Photo: PTI
SHARE

Kochi: Fifteen students from Kerala, who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and undergone a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said.

The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here, they said.

When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances.

The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital, the officials said.
KERALA
Coronavirus no longer state calamity in Kerala, 67 samples test negative

Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them.

The had planned to fly from China on February 2 but a delay in the visa process prompted them to postpone it. The students reached the airport, which was 400 km away from their hostels, by bullet train on Thursday. However, just before boarding, the airline denied them the trip. The students approached the Kunming airport authorities but to no avail. Following this, they were forced to spend the night in a shop outside the airport.

Later, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan intervened and contacted the Thai Airlines, which agreed to bring the stranded students to Kochi.

Two other students who were part of the group flew to Tamil Nadu from Bangkok.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES