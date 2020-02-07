Man fights with kin, kills him and spreads selfie video with corpse

Kollam: In a bizzare incident, a man killed his kin and shot a video posing in front of the victim's body. He then posted the video on social media with a film music in the background.

Abdul Ali attempted suicide after committing the crime. The accused and the victim Jalaludeen worked at a meat shop in Anchal. Both of them hailed from Assam.

Ali and Jalaludeen reportedly entered into an argument over a mobile phone that led to a fierce fight. The former then hacked Jalaludeen to death with a chopper used for slaughtering chicken.

After uploading the video on social media, Ali sent them to his friends. He later tried to take his own life but was rescued. He is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram and is said to be out of danger. The police said that Ali would be taken into custody soon after he regains health.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was conducted on Jalaludeen and his body was taken back to his native place in Assam by his relatives.