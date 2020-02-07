Coronavirus no longer state calamity in Kerala, 67 samples test negative

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief for people in Kerala, the coronavirus situation in the state has improved with the government declaring on Friday that the situation is no more a calamity.

Announcing this, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said no person, who had come into contact with the three patients who were quarantined earlier, had tested positive for the virus.

"As many as 67 samples were tested negative for the virus. However, we will remain alert. Moreover, the second sample of the coronavirus patient undergoing treatment at Alappuzha has also tested negative," she said.

Shailaja also pointed out that none of the people who were brought to Delhi from China had the disease.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said China had denied permission for 10 Indian students in Wuhan to return after they showed symptoms of the disease.

"Eighty Indian students still remain in Wuhan. The government will take all steps to bring them back from China along with students belonging to neighbouring countries like Pakistan," he added.

All over India, 20 suspected patients are under observation and their test results are awaited. "All the three patients in Kerala are stable," he said. According to the Union health minister, India had brought back 645 of its citizens from China so far.

The Union health ministry had earlier revealed that no new coronavirus cases were reported in India and that 1.5 lakh people were tested for the disease.