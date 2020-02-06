Kerala man in unbearable agony as hair grows inside his mouth post cancer treatment

Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram: A strange malaise has put Stephen in unbearable agony. Believe it or not, the inside of Stephen's mouth is full of hair and he is unable to swallow food or even drink water. Even spitting out saliva is an arduous task.

What is more startling is the reason for the never-ending turmoil of Stephen, a native of Avanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district. The trouble started after he underwent surgery to remove the parts affected by cancer in his mouth and a skin graft was done. The skin for graft was taken from the chin.

A small lump in Stephen's mouth was removed at a cancer treatment centre in the Kerala capital two years ago. Stephen was told that after the lump was removed, skin from his thighs would be used to carry out the graft. However, the skin was not taken from the thigh. Instead from the lower chin.

Stephen was subsequently discharged from the hospital. Days after he reached home, hair started growing inside his mouth. He consulted the doctor but got no reassurance. Next time, he met the doctor, Stephen explained about all his troubles. He was asked to chop off the hair. He tried to cut the hair. His children too turned up to help.

But no matter how many times they tried, they could not get it right. The chopped hair strands were falling down his throat, even into his stomach. After every attempt at hair-cut, he suffered from bouts of cough and vomiting.

There was no end to his travails. He is unable to chew food due to the hair. Constantly in discomfort, Stephen finds it difficult to even sit idle.

Stephen worked as a coconut climber to earn his living. Now he is not able to go for his work either. Even his house construction has not been completed.

Unable to withstand the agony, he met the doctor again along with his wife. They broke down before the doctor, lamenting that they were struggling to live. The doctor then suggested to seek the help of a barber if he was not able to cut the hair on his own. That was the last straw and Stephen was utterly disheartened. As he is not properly having food, Stephen falls unconscious often.

With no respite in sight, Stephen is completely at a loss on going ahead with his life.