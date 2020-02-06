Coronavirus: Chinese tourist, 2 other foreigners under observation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A Chinese tourist is among the three foreigners who have been put under observation in Kerala amid the Coronavirus scare.

Two of the foreigners have been quarantined in Ernakulam, while the Chinese national was put up in Thiruvananthapuram.

The body fluids of all the three have been sent for examination.

The 25-year-old Chinese tourist, Jisho Yu Shao, has been admitted to the isolation ward of General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He did not have any symptoms but was quarantined as he is from the Coronavirus-hit country.

The youth had approached the city police commissioner's office with the complaint that he was not getting accommodation in the Kerala capital. Though he went to several hotels, none of them were ready to give him a room as he was a Chinese national. He then went to the police but the cops quickly alerted the general hospital.

Meanwhile, the condition of the three Keralites, who tested positive for the Coronavirus, was said to be satisfactory.

2,528 under observation



Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that 2,528 people were under observation in the state on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Out of these 93 are in hospitals and 2,435 are home quarantined.



Of the 223 samples sent for testing, 193 samples have been tested negative.

"None of the individuals under observation in the hospital are facing a life-threatening situation," the minister added.

The home quarantines have been effective in containing the spread of the disease, she said.

The minister stated that a team of 191 members have been dispatched across the state to check on the home quarantined individuals and boost their morale. Telephonic counselling has been made available to 1,696 individuals so far.

An analysis of the home quarantined individuals has been conducted through a special survey. The results reveal that 84 per cent of these individuals are satisfied with the home quarantine.

The state will strengthen its vigilance on the basis of these findings, the minister elaborated in a meeting held at her office. Expert doctors have been roped in for more research.

The state government is also conducting awareness programmes across the state in venues including schools.

Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary (Health), said the health department has directed the District collectors to hold a meeting with the religious leaders of the district to create awareness during prayer meetings.

Schools, Animal Welfare, hotels, home-stays and resorts have also been issued guidelines.

After three cases were reported, the LDF government had declared the epidemic as a "state calamity" on Monday.

China's University calls back its students



The three positive cases for the virus in India are students of a university in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. The students, who arrived last month, are being recalled by the universities now.



The NORKA will coordinate with the centre to ensure that these students leave the country only after the completion of the observation period, the minister said.

Coronavirus



Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.



The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including three positive cases in India, all in the southern state of Kerala.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, France and Germany.

Though the incubation period recommended by the centre is 14 days, Kerala being a densely populated state is observing a 28 day incubation period.

If in distress, call 0471-2552056.