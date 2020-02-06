Brother of K J Yesudas found dead in backwaters

Kochi: K J Justine, younger brother of legendary singer K J Yesudas, was found dead in the backwaters near Vallarpadam container terminal on Thursday. Justine, who apparently drowned, was 62.

Reported missing since Wednesday morning, Justine lived near the St Antony's Church at Athani in Kakkanad. His relatives later identified the body.

Son of the late Augustine and Elizabeth, Justine is survived by his wife Jiji.

The Mulavukad police carried out the official procedures and shifted the body to Ernakulam General Hospital for conducting autopsy.

Justine's funeral would take place later.