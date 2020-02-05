{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dry day continues, Kerala to stick to practice of no booze first of every month

Liquor
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will not do away with the practice of observing dry day on the beginning of every month, Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan informed the assembly on Wednesday.

“Our objective is not to stop alcohol consumption but reduce it,” the minister said.

The minister also said that 220.58 lakh cases of liquor was consumed in 2014-15 when bars in hotels were shut. This number reduced to 216.34 lakh in 2018-19 when bars were reopened.
He also added that the government will form a hi-tech cyber cell to prevent the sale of narcotic drugs online. The government will also make available kits to test the presence of drugs in individuals.

The excise department had earlier made a proposal to stop the practice of keeping liquor outlets shut on the first day of every month.

For the past two decades, Kerala has been keeping shut the liquor outlets owned by the State Beverages Corporation, bars and toddy parlours on the first day of every month on the grounds that it is the salary day. The move was based on a humanitarian concern that people shouldn't have the opportunity to spend their salary on booze the day they are paid.
However, the excise department's assessment is that the single-day ban has not been effective. “Those who want to have liquor on the first day of a month buy it a day before. Moreover, liquor sales shoot up on the second of every month,” Manorama News report said quoting excise sources.

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Martyr's day (January 30), Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi (dates vary as per Malayalam calendar) are also listed as dry days in Kerala.

