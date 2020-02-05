Kerala IG Lakshman to quit IPS, set to become minister in Telangana

Thiruvananthapuram: G Lakshman, a 1997 batch Indian Police Officer of the Kerala cadre, is all set to become a minister in the Telangana state government

Lakshman, who is currently the Inspector General of the Social Policing & Traffic wing of the Kerala Police, is likely to quit from the service soon before joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has already communicated to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan about his decision to induct Lakshman to the cabinet, says reports.

Lakshman, who is now in Hyderabad, is set to return to the state within two days. The 46-year-old top cop told Manorama that he has tentatively decided on joining the TRS ministry.

As per my knowledge, I am being considered for the portfolio of IT. I have already communicated the matter to Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behera, Lakshman stated.

He is set to resign from the IPS even as he has 14 more years of service left.

Several close relatives of Lakshman are actively involved in politics. He had offers for contesting elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019, but had refused to enter the fray then.

Lakshman is a native of Khammam district in Telangana. He started his police career as the ASP of Alappuzha. He has also served in the Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Crime Branch and Intelligence wings of the Kerala Police. He had also served as the Chief Executive Officer of BSE SME Exchange for four years.

Lakshman is married to Dr Kavitha, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh DGP D T Naik.

Earlier former DGP of Kerala cadre R S Mooshahary had served as the Governor of Meghalaya from 2008 to 2013.