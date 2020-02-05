Coronavirus: 2528 under observation in Kerala, 193 tested negative

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that 2528 people were under observation in the state on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Out of these 93 are in hospitals and 2435 are home quarantined.

Of the 223 samples sent for testing, 193 samples have been tested negative.

"None of the individuals under observation in the hospital are facing a life threatening situation," the minister added.

The home quarantines have been effective in containing the spread of the disease, she said.

The minister stated that a team of 191 members have been dispatched across the state to check on the home quarantined individuals and boost their morale. Telephonic counselling has been made available to 1696 individuals so far.

An analysis of the home quarantined individuals have been conducted through a special survey. The results reveal that 84 per cent of these individuals are satisfied with the home quarantine.

The state will strengthen its vigilance on the basis of these findings, the minister elaborated in a meeting held at her office. Expert doctors have been roped in for more research.

The state government is also conducting awareness programmes across the state in venues including schools.

Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary (Health), said the health department has directed the District collectors to hold a meeting with the religious leaders of the district to create awareness during prayer meetings.

Schools, Animal Welfare, hotels, home-stays and resorts have also been issued guidelines.

Students who arrived from China last month are being recalled by certain universities. The NORKA will coordinate with the centre to ensure that these students leave the country only after the completion of the observation period, the minister said.

Three tourists who visited the coronavirus affected regions are under observation in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts respectively. She also clarified that the tourists will be admitted to hospitals only if they exhibit any of the symptoms.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including three positive cases in India, all in the southern state of Kerala.

The three positive cases for the virus has been from the state's three districts of Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

All the three are students of China's Wuhan university, the epicentre of the virus. The health status of the three patients, who had tested positive for the virus, "remains satisfactory", the minister said.

After three cases were reported, the LDF government had declared the epidemic as a "state calamity" on Monday.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, France and Germany.

Though the incubation period recommended by the centre is 14 days, Kerala being a densely populated state is observing a 28 day incubation period.

If in distress, call 0471-2552056.