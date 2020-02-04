{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

'Love Jihad' not defined in laws, no case reported by central agencies: Home ministry

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

'Love Jihad' not defined in laws, no case reported by central agencies: Home ministry
The most famous among the cases to be tagged as 'Love Jihad' by investigating agencies was that of Hadiya.
SHARE

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the term 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the extant laws and no case of 'Love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies.

Responding to a question by Chalakkudy MP Benny Behanan on whether any central agency had reported cases of 'Love Jihad' from Kerala, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health.
KERALA
'I chose Islam on my own': Kerala girl refutes 'love jihad' charges after fleeing to UAE

Various courts, including the Kerala High Court, have upheld this view.

"The term 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of 'Love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies," he said in reply to a written question.

The minister, however, said two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriage have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The most famous among the cases to be tagged as 'Love Jihad' by investigating agencies was that of Hadiya. The Supreme Court had to step in and free the 25-year-old girl to live with her husband.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES