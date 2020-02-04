Coronavirus: More positive cases likely, Kerala demands central aid

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that there were chances of more people contracting the virus under the current circumstances.

Three cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. All three patients were students from virus-hit Wuhan province in China. The minister also said that the condition of all the patients are stable.



"The Central government should release sufficient funds to help the state meet this health emergency," she said. Though the Union government is cooperating with the state government on all aspects, the financial aid is crucial at this point.

"People should adhere to the health guidelines issued by the government without fail. Those under observation should not leave their homes without notifying the health ministry," the minister said.

The Health Ministry on Monday declared the epidemic as a 'state calamity.'

The minister also asked the district authorities to be more vigilant. The increase in the number of individuals who had returned from China's Wuhan prompted the minister to issue guidelines.

The state government is also conducting a training excercise for doctors and paramedics across Kerala.



There are 2239 people in Kerala who are under medical surveillance, both at home and in hospitals.

In wake of reports that human-to-human transmission is a possibility, the ministry informed that there are still 82 people in the state who have had close contact with the three from Wuhan who tested positive.

Kerala, being a densely populated state, is observing an isolation period of 28 days as opposed to the WHO's recommendation of 14 days.