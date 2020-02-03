Third Coronavirus case confirmed in Kasaragod: Kerala Health Minister

Kasaragod: Health minister K K Shylaja on Monday said that a third person who had returned from China's Wuhan province had tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Kerala. The patient, like the two others who had earlier tested positive, is also a medical student of Wuhan University and is now isolated in Kanhangad District Hospital Of Kasaragod district.

“There are chances of more samples testing positive,” the minister said in the Assembly on Monday. “But there is no need for any worry,” Shylaja told the House.

“The condition of all the three is stable. The mortality rate of nCoV is very low but it can spread really fast. So we need to step up our vigil,” the minister said. She said health officials were busy tracing the contacts of those that had now been tested positive.

As of now, 140 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Of these, 36 have been tested positive, and three positive.

It was on January 30 that the first nCoV positive case was confirmed in the country, in a patient who was in isolation in Thrissur General Hospital. On February 2, the second case was found positive. The patient was by then already in isolation in a government hospital in Alappuzha.

The minister, reading out a statement under Rule 300, said that a high-level meeting was convened in Thrissur the day the first case tested positive. “In the following days, meetings of the health, education, police and local self government departments were called. Representatives of private hospital, too, were called for meetings. Their cooperation was ensured,” she said.

Preventive measures have been strengthened after the second positive case was reported in Alappuzha. “Now, I have given instructions to convene various levels of meetings in Kasaragod after the third had been reported,” the minister said.

The health minister had confirmed the second case of coronavirus from the state on Sunday. However, she emphasised that there is no need to fear and advised everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the government strictly.

The minister also said that instead of sending samples to Pune and wait for results, arrangements have been made for the tests to be done at the virology lab in Alappuzha itself.

"The testing of samples has started here and this will speed up things," Shailaja said.

The minister while allaying fears over the coronavirus threat, stressed on high vigil to prevent infection as it is difficult to contain once the virus spreads.

Those who returned from China after January 1 should report to government hospitals and refrain from attending public events, the state health department urged.

Though the incubation period recommended by the centre is 14 days, Kerala being a densely populated state is observing a 28 day incubation period.

In a fresh set of instructions, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that testing of only one swab sample is enough, as against the earlier two, in suspected novel coronavirus cases.

The new WHO instructions will ensure faster testing of samples which will quicken the fight against the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

A total of 1,999 people are under observation in Kerala. As many as 75 individuals are in isolation wards of various hospitals across Kerala. Remaining 1,924 people are quarantined at their respective homes. In Alappuzha district alone 124 people are under observation.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including three positive cases in India, both in the southern state of Kerala.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, France and Germany.

If in distress, call 0471-2552056.