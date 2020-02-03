Keralite Don Tasleem, wanted in several criminal cases, found killed in car

Mangaluru: A 45-year-old man, hailing from Kerala's Kasaragod and wanted in several criminal cases, was found murdered in a car at Shantinagar area of Bantwal near Mangaluru on Sunday.

The deceased, C M Muhthasim, alias Don Tasleem, was an accused in several cases of robbery and murder. He was a native of Chembarikka in Kasaragod. Police said Tasleem was an accused in 12 cases registered in Kasaragod and Bekal stations. In January last year, he was arrested in Delhi for allegedly plotting to kill some RSS leaders. He was a member of the BJP's minority cell, but was expelled later.

The police suspect that he was kidnapped by members of a rival gang who fled from the spot soon after committing the murder.

Tasleem's body bore injury marks on the neck and other parts, police said.

Tasleem had been released on bail from the Kalaburagi prison on January 31 and was returning to his native place when unidentified assailants kidnapped him.

He was imprisoned after his arrest in a jewellery robbery case registered at a police station in Mangaluru. He, along with two Afghan nationals, were arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 1.1 crore from Arun jewellery at Bhavanti street in Mangaluru. Two more suspects are yet to be nabbed.

Police suspect that the rival gang may have waylaid him soon after his release from prison and took him to Bantwal.

The locals, who grew suspicious about the car that had been parked at the spot, informed police and found the body.

