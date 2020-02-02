Second coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala, patient in Alappuzha MCH

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed that one more person from Kerala has contracted the coronavirus. The patient's condition is not critical.

The patient was among the passengers who returned to India from China.

“The test results of the girl currently located at the isolation ward in Alappuzha Medical College is yet to come in from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune,” Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said. NIV has informed the Kerala Health Ministry that the chances of the girl being tested positive is high.

Though the incubation period recommended by the centre is 14 days, Kerala being a densely populated is observing a 28 day incubation period, the Health Minister said.

With a confirmation of the disease, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus will increase to two.

The first patient, who had tested positive in the preliminary test, was one of the four Malayali medical students who returned from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus attack.

A total of 1793 people are under observation in Kerala. 70 individuals are in isolation wards of various hospitals across Kerala.

India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, Indian officials said.



Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia (two new cases reported on Thursday), France and Germany.

If in distress, call 0471-2552056.