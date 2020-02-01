{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Blast at Moolamattom power generation plant again

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
moolamattom-power-station
Moolamattom Power Station is fed by water from the Idukki Dam built across Periyar River.
SHARE

An explosion has occurred near sixth generator at the Moolamattom power station around 12 noon today.

However, no casualty has been reported and the reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Power generation has been halted following the blast which filled smoke at the underground power plant.

There was an explosion at second generator here a week ago.

The biggest underground hydro-electric Project in India. Moolamattom Power Station is fed by water from the Idukki Dam built across Periyar River.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES