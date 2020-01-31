Take down illegal hoardings in 15 days, HC orders Kerala govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued an order directing state authorities to remove all illegal flex boards, hoardings, banners and flags in public places within 15 days.

The high court in its order also wanted the government to penalise officials who violate the directive to remove illegal hoardings.

The court also wanted the state police chief and Kerala Road Safety Authority to issue circulars to remove illegal flex boards. The court had earlier too asked the state police chief to issue a circular for taking action against the officials who did not take action for removing the flexes and boards.

The Advocate General, the top law officer of the state, defended the police inaction stating that ensuring the removal of illegal hoardings is not its duty. Accordingly, the police chief did not issue any circular in this regard.

However, the court pointed out that the police have the responsibility to inform the officials of the local bodies if they found any illegal hoardings and ensure their removal. Putting up banners and hoardings on roads were a violation of the Kerala Municipalities Act, Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, Highway Protection Act, Road Safety Act, Kerala Police Act and Indian Penal Code.

As per the provisions of the Highway Protection Act and Road Safety Act erecting hoardings and board which create traffic blocks, cause hindrance to pedestrians, create distractions to the drivers and obstruct the view of the drivers are punishable offences.

Moreover, putting up boards and hoardings on government property is a violation of the Kerala Land Conservancy Act. The Act prescribes fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment up to five year to those who erect boards and hoardings on government land. Government should act against the violators by imposing the provisions of all the relevant laws.

There was a tendency tie flag even on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The court is pained to make this observation on the martyrdom day of Gandhiji, the court pointed out.